Japan set to pick Lockheed Martin's F-35 jet -media

TOKYO Dec 13 Japan is set to pick
Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jets to replace its
ageing fleet of F-4 Phantom fighters, the Yomiuri newspaper
reported on Tuesday, reaffirming its security ties with the
United States and showing resolve not to be outdone by China's
stealth fighter development.
The government plans to set aside money in its budget for
2012/13 for four F-35s, known for their radar-evading
capabilities, and in the future aims to have a total of about 40
of the jets, the Yomiuri reported, without citing sources.
The government will make a formal decision on Friday, the
paper said.