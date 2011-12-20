版本:
2011年 12月 20日 星期二

Japan to pay $114 mln for each F-35 fighter jet

TOKYO Dec 20 Japan's defence ministry said on Tuesday it would pay 8.9 billion yen ($114 million) for each of Lockheed Martin's F-35 jet fighters in the initial stage of procurement.

The per-unit cost will come to 9.9 billion yen if backup parts are included, the ministry said.

The ministry plans to buy 42 of the radar-evading jets.

