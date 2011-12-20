版本:
Japan says M'bishi Heavy, IHI to participate on F-35

TOKYO Dec 20 Japan's defence ministry said on Tuesday that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd would participate in the production of Lockheed Martin's F-35 jet, which Japan has chosen as its next mainstay fighter.

The ministry also said that IHI Corp would also participate.

