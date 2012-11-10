UPDATE 3-Incoming Lockheed CEO fired after admitting to affair

* Kubasik admitted improper relationship with subordinate
* Marillyn Hewson named CEO effective Jan. 1
* $3.5 million severance payout for Kubasik
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 Lockheed Martin Corp
on Friday fired its incoming Chief Executive Christopher Kubasik
after he admitted to an improper relationship with a
subordinate, and it appointed Marillyn Hewson to replace him.
Kubasik, 51, who was the defense contractor's president and
chief operating officer, had been slated to become CEO in
January, replacing Bob Stevens.
In a statement, Kubasik expressed remorse.
"I remain confident in the future of the company. I regret
that my conduct in this matter did not meet the standards to
which I have always held myself," Kubasik said.
During a special session on Friday, the company's board
named Hewson, 58, to replace Kubasik as president and chief
operating officer immediately.
She was also elected to succeed Stevens as CEO effective
Jan. 1, 2013.
In 2012, Hewson was ranked No. 19 on the annual Fortune
magazine list of the most powerful women in U.S. business. Her
new role at the top of the Pentagon's largest defense contractor
should push her much higher.
Stevens said he was "deeply disappointed and genuinely
saddened" by what he called a "very unfortunate moment." But the
situation should not undermine its standing with the Pentagon,
other customers or its shareholders, he said.
Lockheed has long prided itself on rigorous ethics rules,
even as its rival Boeing Co was plagued with problems
that led to the resignation of two chief executives and prison
time for two former senior executives.
"I don't believe the company's in crisis," Stevens told
reporters, citing the Lockheed's strong team of leaders and
continued growth prospects. "We believe that strategically and
operationally and financially we will not miss a beat."
He stressed that Kubasik's actions "did not affect the
company's operational or financial performance."
Stevens said he would become executive chairman and would
work closely with Hewson on the leadership transition throughout
the coming year.
He said the Bethesda, Maryland, based company had no
immediate plans to name a chief operating officer to serve
alongside Hewson, whom he described as "an exceptional leader
with impeccable credentials."
Hewson said the company had proven resilient during previous
management changes and that it would remain focused on meeting
its commitments, cutting costs and drumming up new business.
"We will move forward beyond this temporary distraction
together," Hewson, told reporters.
Stevens said Lockheed hired an independent investigator in
October to look into the matter after an employee came forward
with concerns about Kubasik's relationship with another staff
member.
The investigation ended on Friday when the board asked for,
and received, Kubasik's resignation. He admitted to having "a
close personal relationship with a subordinate employee" that
violated the company's code of ethics and business conduct.
Stevens said the company's swift actions showed its
"unflinching commitment to ethics and integrity in everything
that we do."
He said the woman involved in the relationship with Kubasik
had also left Lockheed.
The news about Kubasik's improper relationship emerged hours
after CIA Director David Petraeus resigned after admitting to
an extramarital affair.
Lockheed disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission that it would pay Kubasik $3.5 million in
severance, but he would not receive a separate bonus for 2012.
Hewson has been with Lockheed Martin since 1983. She was
named president and chief operating officer-elect in April.
Lockheed shares rose to $90.04 after hours after closing at
$89.98 at the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.