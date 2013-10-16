UPDATE 2-Lockheed to lay off 600 workers in mission systems, training

By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON Oct 16 Lockheed Martin Corp,
the largest U.S. defense contractor, on Wednesday became the
latest weapons maker in recent months to announce layoffs,
saying it would let go of 600 workers in its Mission Systems and
Training Division later this month.
Lockheed spokesman Keith Little said the layoffs were not
linked to the partial U.S. government shutdown, but reflected
the increasingly challenging business environment.
The company said it would provide details by Nov. 6 about
which of its 100 locations around the country would be affected.
Most of the affected workers would leave their jobs by late
November.
"This action is necessary to address continuing challenges
in our business environment, including continued uncertain
program funding, delays in contract awards and an extremely
competitive market," Little said in a statement.
Lockheed has already cut its workforce by over 30,000
employees since 2008 and consolidated facilities as it braced
for tighter military budgets. A company spokeswoman said the
workforce now totaled 116,000.
Lockheed is one of many defense contractors laying off
workers and consolidating facilities as the Pentagon braces for
over $1 billion in spending cuts over the next decade. when?
This week, Britain's BAE Systems Plc said it would
close its Sealy, Texas plant where it builds ground combat
vehicles, resulting in over 300 expected job losses.
Dan Stohr, spokesman for the Aerospace Industries
Association, the industry's biggest lobbying group, said the
layoffs and plant closures were not surprising, since companies
were trying to position themselves to weather the downturn.
"Our greatest worry is that important skills and
capabilities will be lost as workers transition to other
industries as a result of these layoffs," Stohr said.
"We urge Congress and President Obama to work together to
put aside sequestration, address the real drivers of our debt
and deficit issues, and avoid slashing the very innovation and
investments we need to grow in the future."
Last week, Lockheed scaled back by 20 percent its plans to
furlough 3,000 employees as a result of the partial government
shutdown, after Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel recalled most
civilian defense employees.
Industry executives say ongoing uncertainty about future
funding levels and a continuing impasse over mandatory cuts in
defense spending are slowing government orders, which is
beginning to reduce revenues and earnings across the sector.
AIA says the downturn is hitting small and medium-sized
business particularly hard since many of them lack the diverse
portfolios of larger firms like Lockheed.
In June the group released a survey which showed that 88
percent of small and medium sized defense companies expected a
downturn in orders and resulting layoffs.