UPDATE 1-Lockheed to cut 250 jobs in missile, fire control business

BRIEF-ChemoCentryx says its drug CCX872 well tolerated in clinical trial
* Chemocentryx announces presentation of data from ongoing phase Ib clinical trial of CCR2 inhibitor CCX872 in patients with advanced non-resectable pancreatic cancer
(Adds quote from Lockheed official in last paragraph)
WASHINGTON Oct 15 Lockheed Martin Corp on Thursday said it plans to cut 250 jobs in its Missiles and Fire Control business by late November as part of an overall "belt tightening" drive.
Lockheed confirmed the news, which was first announced to workers this week, in a statement. The company said the workforce reductions would include some involuntary layoffs, affecting people at various locations. The business employs about 15,000 workers.
"This action is a normal response to changes in our overall business base," the company said. "Our programs are performing well and our future outlook remains strong in Missiles and Fire Control."
Lockheed said the layoffs would affect most of its U.S. operations to some extent, except the contract it has to provide logistics support to the U.S. Special Operations Command, and a its technical services business, which is under a strategic review for a possible sale or spinoff.
Lockheed spokesman John Kent said both of those businesses had already experienced workforce reductions and did not need to cut staff further at this time. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christian Plumb, Bernard Orr)
* Chemocentryx announces presentation of data from ongoing phase Ib clinical trial of CCR2 inhibitor CCX872 in patients with advanced non-resectable pancreatic cancer
* CO EXPECTS TO ISSUE MORE THAN $1 BILLION IN K-724 CERTIFICATES,WHICH ARE EXPECTED TO SETTLE ON OR ABOUT JAN 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 President Donald Trump will name Ajit Pai, a Republican member of the Federal Communications Commission, to lead the agency, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the transition.