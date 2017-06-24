U.S. Marine Corps to resume F-35 operations a day after suspension at Arizona base

June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it
resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's
F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day
ago because of software problems.
The jets are from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 based
at Air Station Yuma in Arizona.
Mark Wise, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
had decided on Thursday to suspend flight operations after
because of "anomalies" in the autonomic logistics information
system (ALIS) software upgrade.
The software issues have been mitigated, the U.S. Marine
Corps said in a statement.
The Joint Program Office (JPO) said that JPO and Lockheed
Martin Corp have made the software fix, without giving details
of what measures were taken.
A 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing spokesman had told CNN on
Thursday that the suspension of the fighter jets was not related
to performance or safety of the aircraft. U.S. Senator John
McCain had said the suspension was concerning. (cnn.it/2rWNOHh)
U.S. President Donald Trump and other U.S. officials have
criticized the F-35, the Pentagon's most expensive program, for
its many delays and cost overruns.
Earlier in June, a quarter of the operating F-35 fleet was
grounded because of irregularities in the pilots' oxygen
supplies.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Mike Stone in
Washington; Editing by Eric Meijer)