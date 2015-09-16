UPDATE 3-Boeing rejects Aerojet Rocketdyne bid for ULA launch venture

(Adds further comments)
By Andrea Shalal
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept 16 Boeing Co
on Wednesday said it had rejected an unsolicited bid from
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc for United Launch
Alliance, a 50-50 rocket launch venture of Boeing and Lockheed
Martin Corp.
"The unsolicited proposal for ULA is not something we
seriously entertained," Boeing spokesman Todd Blecher said.
Boeing said it remained committed "to ULA and its business,
and to continued leadership in all aspects of space, as
evidenced by the agreement announced last week with Blue
Origin," a company owned by Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos that
is designing the engine for a new rocket being designed by ULA.
Lockheed declined comment, saying it did not discuss
transactions with other companies.
A source familiar with the matter said Lockheed's refusal to
comment did not reveal any disagreement between Lockheed and
Boeing, and both companies agreed to reject the bid.
Aerojet spokesman Glenn Mahone declined comment, saying the
company had a policy not to comment on negotiations with other
companies until some agreement had been signed.
Sources familiar with the matter last week told Reuters that
Aerojet board member Warren Lichtenstein, the chairman and chief
executive of Steel Partners LLC, submitted a preliminary $2
billion cash offer on behalf of the engine maker in early
August.
Boeing and Lockheed did not take the bid seriously because
it lacked details and the due diligence usually present in more
formal offers, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.
However, Aerojet remains interested in ULA, despite Boeing's
public rejection, and is still engaged in discussions about
presenting a more formal bid, the sources said.
Analysts said the bid was a strategic move by Aerojet to
shut out rival Blue Origin, whose new engine is favored by ULA
for use in its new Vulcan rocket. ULA has said Blue Origin's
engine program is about two years ahead of Aerojet's work on the
AR-1 engine, a claim Aerojet disputes.
Air Force General John Hyten, commander of Air Force Space
Command, said the decision was up to Boeing and Lockheed.
"Our job is to make sure that we have assured access to
space. The business side of the house, that's their business,
Hyten told Reuters at the Air Force Association conference.
Hyten told a news conference later that he saw a far more
robust launch industry now than a decade ago when delays in
government launches and a dearth of commercial orders prompted
Boeing and Lockheed to merge their launch businesses.
He said investment by privately-held companies like Space
Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, and Blue Origin had also
changed the dynamic, since they were looking at opportunities
with NASA, satellite operators and even in deep space travel.
Chris Chadwick, president of Boeing's defense division, said
Boeing had not given any serious consideration to the Aerojet
bid, and was not looking for other offers.
"You look at ULA with 99 consecutive launches without an
accident. We're the best in industry. Others are trying to
attain the record we have," he told reporters at the conference.
"We think we have a real good competitive position, and we're
committed for the long term."
