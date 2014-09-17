Boeing-Lockheed picks Bezos engine for future rockets

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp , on Wednesday said it had chosen a new engine developed by Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos and his company Blue Origin to power future rockets.

Tory Bruno, chief executive of ULA, said his company expected to start using the new BE-4 engine to power its rockets in about four years, since the company had already been working on the engine for three years.

He said the new engine would provide substantial cost savings, which ULA planned to pass on to the U.S. Air Force.

Bezos told a news conference in Washington that Blue Origin was continuing to work on its own orbital vehicle, which would be ready sometime later this decade. He said the new engine would have a lower production and operating cost. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Susan Heavey)