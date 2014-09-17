Boeing-Lockheed picks Bezos engine for future rockets

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp , on Wednesday said it had chosen a new engine developed by Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos and his company Blue Origin to power future rockets.
Tory Bruno, chief executive of ULA, said his company expected to start using the new BE-4 engine to power its rockets in about four years, since the company had already been working on the engine for three years.
He said the new engine would provide substantial cost savings, which ULA planned to pass on to the U.S. Air Force.
Bezos told a news conference in Washington that Blue Origin was continuing to work on its own orbital vehicle, which would be ready sometime later this decade. He said the new engine would have a lower production and operating cost. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Susan Heavey)
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co