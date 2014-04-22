Lockheed CFO sees Pentagon sales down 6 pct in 2014

WASHINGTON, April 22 Lockheed Martin Corp
, the Pentagon's biggest supplier, expects to feel the
continued effect of U.S. budget cuts in 2014, with domestic
military sales likely to drop by six percent after a four
percent drop in 2013, Chief Financial Office Bruce Tanner told
reporters on Tuesday.
Tanner said Lockheed expected additional orders for the F-35
fighter jet - the company's single biggest program - from
Australia, South Korea, Israel and Singapore, but he did not
expect those orders to close in 2014.
He said he expected a first quarter swing to pension income,
that had helped buoy earnings, to continue for rest of year.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul)