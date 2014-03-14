Lockheed CEO Hewson earned $25.2 mln in 2013

March 14 Weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp
paid Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson $25.2 million in
2013, more than doubling her compensation in her first year in
the job, according to a regulatory filing.
Hewson's base salary jumped 85 percent to about $1.4 million
last year. Her stock awards increased to about $8.2 million from
about $877,000, Lockheed said in a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.
Hewson, who took the top job in January 2013, had a total
package of $11.4 million in 2012, when she became chief
operating officer.
She was made the CEO at an emergency board meeting after
CEO-designate Chris Kubasik was fired for having an affair with
a female subordinate.