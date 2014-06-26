U.S. Air Force suspends all F-35A flights, pending investigation

WASHINGTON, June 26 The U.S. Air Force on Thursday said it was suspending all flights of Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 A-model fighter jets as a precautionary measure, pending an investigation after a fire on one of the jets at a Florida air base on Monday.

"As a precautionary measure, the Air Force has decided to temporarily suspend all F-35A operations until it is determined that flights can resume safely," spokeswoman Major Natasha Waggoner said in a statement.

"This is not an uncommon practice following a mishap. It ensures the safety of our crews and our aircraft so we can determine there is no fleet-wide issue that needs to be addressed," she said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)