U.S. Air Force suspends all F-35A flights, pending investigation

WASHINGTON, June 26 The U.S. Air Force on
Thursday said it was suspending all flights of Lockheed Martin
Corp F-35 A-model fighter jets as a precautionary
measure, pending an investigation after a fire on one of the
jets at a Florida air base on Monday.
"As a precautionary measure, the Air Force has decided to
temporarily suspend all F-35A operations until it is determined
that flights can resume safely," spokeswoman Major Natasha
Waggoner said in a statement.
"This is not an uncommon practice following a mishap. It
ensures the safety of our crews and our aircraft so we can
determine there is no fleet-wide issue that needs to be
addressed," she said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)