U.S. chooses Japan to maintain F-35 jets in Asia -sources

WASHINGTON/TOKYO Dec 17 The Pentagon has chosen
Japan as the Asian site for heavy maintenance of Lockheed Martin
Corp F-35 fighter jets once the new warplanes start
operating around the world, sources familiar with the program
said on Wednesday.
Nikkei, citing sources, reported earlier that the U.S.
Defense Department had told Japan's Defense Ministry that it had
decided to set up a maintenance hub there and would announce the
move soon.
It was not immediately clear where the Pentagon would carry
out heavy maintenance of the F135 engine that powers the fighter
planes. The engine is made by United Technologies Corp's
Pratt & Whitney unit.
According to Nikkei, sources said U.S. officials chose Japan
for the maintenance hub because U.S. military personnel
stationed there could run the center and because of the
country's extensive technology industry.
Japan is also finishing work on a large final assembly and
checkout plant for the new warplanes at a cost of more than $1
billion.
The Pentagon last week announced that Italy and Turkey would
take care of initial heavy maintenance of the F-35 airframe and
engine, beginning in 2018.
