Pentagon's F-35 chief sees possible delay on software

WASHINGTON, March 26 Development of the U.S.
Navy version of Lockheed Martin Corp's software could be
delayed by four to six months unless changes are made, the U.S.
general who runs the $392 billion program for the Pentagon told
lawmakers on Wednesday.
Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan said the earlier
Block 2B software was about 80 percent complete, and while he
was "pretty confident" that it would be done in time for the
Marines to stop using their B-model jets by mid-2015, a 30-day
delay was possible.
He said he was more concerned about the need to retrofit
F-35B jets already built for the Marine Corps.
Bogdan also addressed delays in orders from international
partners on the program, and said that decisions by Italy,
Canada and Turkey to delay or reduce their orders could raise
the cost of each remaining aircraft by 2 to 3 percent.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)