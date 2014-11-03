Lockheed F-35 fighter jet lands on US aircraft carrier-spokesman

WASHINGTON Nov 3 The first of two Lockheed Martin Corp F-35C fighter jets landed successfully on the USS Nimitz off the coast of San Diego on Monday, marking the first time the new warplane has landed on an aircraft carrier using its tailhook system, a spokesman said.

Joe DellaVedova, spokesman for the Pentagon's F-35 joint program office, said the first of two jets had landed on the carrier as part of a two-week period of sea-based testing that will run through Nov. 17.

The landing marks another key milestone for the Pentagon's biggest weapons project, a $399 billion program that was designed to replace over a dozen different types of warplanes now in use by the U.S. military and its allies.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)