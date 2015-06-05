U.S. Air Force says 2014 F-35 engine mishap cost $50 mln

WASHINGTON, June 5 The U.S. Air Force on Friday
said last year's catastrophic F-35 engine failure, which
grounded the entire fleet of jets built by Lockheed Martin Corp
for a month, cost over $50 million.
The Air Force's Air Education and Training Command said its
investigation of the June 23 mishap involving the F135 engine
built for the jet by Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United
Technologies Corp, showed the mishap was caused by a
failure of the third-stage rotor of the engine's fan module.
The completion of the official accident investigation board
confirmed details that were widely reported after the accident,
which prevented the F-35 from making its international debut at
two UK air shows last year.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christian Plumb)