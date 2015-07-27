U.S. Marines see decision soon on F-35 fighter combat-readiness

WASHINGTON, July 27 The top U.S. Marine Corps
aviator on Monday said an initial squadron of 10 Lockheed Martin
Corp F-35 fighter jets met all the requirements for a
declaration of combat-readiness during a recent review, and a
decision from Marine Corps Commandant General Joseph Dunford was
expected soon.
Lieutenant General Jon Davis said Dunford was reviewing all
the paperwork supporting the decision now. "I think it's soon.
I'm not going to rush General Dunford. He's a busy guy," Davis
told a telephone news conference.
Davis said he was pleased with the results of an operational
readiness review completed earlier this month. He said the
pilots were even able to carry out an armed reconnaissance
mission in a "very high threat" environment to which older
fourth-generation fighter jets had not been subjected.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)