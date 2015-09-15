U.S. Air Force warns F-35 order review could damage program

| NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept 15
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept 15 U.S. Air Force
Chief of Staff General Mark Welsh on Tuesday warned that
short-term moves to revise downward the Air Force's planned
purchase of 1,763 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 stealth
fighters could damage the program and scare off foreign buyers.
"Let's delay this discussion for a little while until we see
what happens in the world," Welsh told reporters at the annual
Air Force Association conference, citing efforts by Russia and
China to field more advanced fighter aircraft of their own.
"All we do right now is risk damaging a program that's now
gaining some momentum and is about to become operational," he
said.
Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford, who takes over as
chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff this month, sparked
questions about possible changes to the U.S. military's plans
for a total fleet of 2,457 F-35s during his U.S. Senate
confirmation hearing. The Pentagon later said no formal review
was underway.
Admiral John Richardson, who takes over as chief of naval
operations on Friday, also told lawmakers he would take a hard
look at the Navy's current requirement for 340 F-35 C-model jets
that can take off and land on aircraft carriers.
The F-35 is the Pentagon's largest arms program, with an
estimated price tag for development and production of $391
billion over the next five decades.
Lockheed is developing and building three models of the F-35
for the U.S. military and nine countries that have placed
orders: Britain, Australia, Italy, Turkey, Norway, the
Netherlands, Israel, Japan and South Korea. Canada and Denmark,
which helped fund the jet's development, are expected to decide
about possible F-35 purchases in coming months.
The Pentagon's F-35 program manager, Air Force Lieutenant
General Chris Bogdan, told a separate panel he was determined to
keep the jet on track for the Air Force to declare an initial
squadron of F-35s ready for combat by Aug. 1, 2016.
Welsh told reporters the program was doing well after years
of cost overruns and technical challenges, and it was critical
to keep moving toward full production to ensure continued cost
reductions. He said the jet was likely to cost about $80 million
per plane by 2019, comparable to other fighter jets.
Bogdan told Reuters that none of the services had asked the
his office to participate in a reassessment of their overall
F-35 procurement plans, and he did not expect them to carry out
revisions in the near future.
