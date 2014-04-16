U.S. approves F-35 flights to UK for two air shows in July -sources

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT files preliminary base shelf prospectus
* Summit Industrial Income REIT files preliminary base shelf prospectus
WASHINGTON, April 16 The U.S. Defense Department has approved the first trans-Atlantic flight of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jet in July to take part in two international air shows near London, senior defense officials said Wednesday.
The new warplane will make its international debut at the Royal International Air Tattoo, or RIAT, an annual military air show help outside London in July, followed by appearances at the Farborough air show, held every other year, said the sources. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
LONDON, April 19 Copper fell for a second day on Wednesday after a surge of fund selling just before the close reversed gains and drove the metal to a 14-week low, traders said.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Shares of semiconductor equipment suppliers surged on Wednesday after quarterly earnings reports from Lam Research and ASML Holding suggested a recent wave of spending by chipmakers was far from over.