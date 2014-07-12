F-35 fighters can resume flight, travel to UK air show -officials

WASHINGTON, July 11 U.S. officials agreed on Friday to lift a fleet-wide grounding order for the Lockheed Martin F-35 jet fighter after inspections of every aircraft determined that an engine fire last month was a one-time mishap and not evidence of a systematic problem.

The decision to permit the planes to resume flying will allow one British and three U.S. Marine Corps F-35s to take part in Britain's Farnborough air show beginning next week, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Alexander and Sandra Maler)