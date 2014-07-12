F-35 fighters can resume flight, travel to UK air show -officials

BRIEF-Magnificent Hotel Investments announces termination Of Asset Purchase Agreement for Rosewood Hotel Georgia
* Termination Of The Asset Purchase Agreement For Acquisition Of Rosewood Hotel Georgia
WASHINGTON, July 11 U.S. officials agreed on Friday to lift a fleet-wide grounding order for the Lockheed Martin F-35 jet fighter after inspections of every aircraft determined that an engine fire last month was a one-time mishap and not evidence of a systematic problem.
The decision to permit the planes to resume flying will allow one British and three U.S. Marine Corps F-35s to take part in Britain's Farnborough air show beginning next week, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Alexander and Sandra Maler)
* Termination Of The Asset Purchase Agreement For Acquisition Of Rosewood Hotel Georgia
April 24 Gold fell nearly 1 percent on Monday to its weakest in two weeks after centrist Macron led the first round of voting in the French presidential election, boosting stocks and triggering a sell-off of safe-haven bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.9 percent to $1,273.15 per ounce by 0057 GMT. Bullion prices touched a low of $1,265.90 earlier in the session, the lowest since April 11. * U.S. gold futures were down 1.1 percent at $1,2
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc, in a $24 billion cash-and-stock deal, adding Bard's devices to its portfolio in the high-growth sectors of oncology and surgery, both companies said on Sunday.