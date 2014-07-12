RPT-UPDATE 2-U.S. Navy maintains grounding order for F-35 fighter jets

(No change to text)
By Andrea Shalal
RAF FAIRFORD, England, July 12 The U.S. Navy on
Friday maintained a grounding order for F-35 B-model and C-model
fighter jets built by Lockheed Martin Corp, saying it
was still not clear what caused a massive engine failure on an
Air Force F-35 jet on June 23.
"At this time, I do not have sufficient information to
return the F-35B and F-35C fleet to flight," Vice Admiral David
Dunaway, who heads the Navy's Air Systems Command, said in an
update to a fleetwide grounding order issued by U.S. officials
on July 3. A copy of the document was obtained by Reuters.
Dunaway said in the document that he was committed to
returning the F-35 fleet to flight as soon as possible, but
there was "no discernible event that represents a root cause."
In the incident last month, the Pratt & Whitney
engine on an Air Force F-35 A-model jet broke apart and caught
fire while a pilot was preparing to take off from Eglin Air
Force Base in Florida air base.
Until the grounding is lifted, the U.S. Marine Corps and
Britain will not be able to ferry four F-35B aircraft to Britain
for the fighter jet's planned international debut at two air
shows there this month - the Royal International Air Tattoo,
world's largest military air show that began Friday, and the
Farnborough air show, which starts on Monday and runs through
July 20.
It would be a huge embarrassment to the United States if the
jets are unable to appear at either air show, and could
jeopardize export prospects for the new radar-evading plane just
as two initial partners on the program - Canada and Denmark -
are weighing fresh orders.
The engine failure had also prevented the F-35 from making
an appearance at the July 4 naming ceremony for Britain's new
aircraft carrier.
Dunaway said the Navy and other services are continuing to
investigate the incident, and planned to update the flight
directive no later than July 16 - two days after the start of
the high-profile Farnborough air show outside London.
Dunaway's memorandum did not rule out the possibility that
the most advanced U.S. fighter jet could still appear at the
tail end of the Farnborough air show, but the prospects of that
occurring appeared to be dimming fast.
"There are specific additional evaluation conditions
required to support the Farnborough air show in the UK,
including the ferry flight across the Atlantic and performance
in the airshow itself. Additional work is required in order to
understand and mitigate airshow unique risks," it said.
Four Marine Corps F-35B jets are waiting to fly across the
Atlantic at a Maryland air base, and a UK jet that had been due
to join them remains at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.
The U.S. jets were qualified and ready to fly as soon as the
grounding order was rescinded, said one person familiar with the
situation.
Dunaway said the current analysis would have to be refocused
to potentially meet the timeline for the F-35's participation in
the Farnborough air show. The jets need a full day in Britain to
allow for any maintenance or repairs before they participate in
flying demonstrations.
Dunaway said officials were looking at possible operational
restrictions for the jets while the issue was still being
investigated, and would also likely implement recurring engine
inspections to monitor for any indication of a future problem.
But those measures would take several more days to complete.
It remains unclear what caused the third stage of the Pratt
engine to break apart and burst through the top of the airplane.
The incident severed a fuel line, which then caused a fire.
Frank Kendall, the Pentagon's chief weapons buyer, told U.S.
lawmakers on Thursday there was "growing evidence" that the
incident was an individual event and had not been caused by a
systemic issue. He said all existing engines had been inspected
and that no issues similar to the one that caused the engine
failure had been found, but he said safety was the Defense
Department's top priority.
(Editing by Sandra Maler and Ken Wills)