F-35 engine inspection requirements eased to 13 hours -Pentagon

WASHINGTON Dec 3 Mandatory engine inspections
are now required every 13 hours for Lockheed Martin Corp
F-35 fighter jets, a significant easing of the 3-hour
requirement imposed after an engine failure in June temporarily
grounded the entire F-35 fleet, a top Pentagon official said
Wednesday.
Rear Admiral Randy Mahr, the Pentagon's F-35 deputy program
manager, said told reporters that all of the F-35 jets used for
testing were now flying the required "full envelope" of speed
and other flight manuevers.
Separately, a spokesman for the F-35 program said certain
restrictions remain in place for operational F-35 jets flown by
the Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy, but those are not related
to the engine incident and reflect the fact that the jets are
still in developmental testing.
