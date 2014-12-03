UPDATE 2-F-35 engine inspection requirements eased to 13 hours -Pentagon

(Adds details from Lockheed official)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Dec 3 Mandatory engine inspections
are now required every 13 hours for Lockheed Martin Corp's
F-35 fighter jets, a significant easing of the
three-hour requirement imposed after an engine failure in June
temporarily grounded the entire fleet, a top Pentagon official
said on Wednesday.
U.S. Rear Admiral Randy Mahr, the Pentagon's F-35 deputy
program manager, said that all of the F-35 jets used for testing
were now flying the required "full envelope" of speed and other
flight maneuvers.
Separately, a spokesman for the F-35 jet program said
certain restrictions remain in place for operational F-35s flown
by the Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy, but those are not
related to the June 23 engine incident and reflect the fact that
the jets are still in developmental testing.
Mahr told reporters after a defense logistics conference
that the F-35 jets were showing improved reliability, and said
the program office expected a drop of about 15 percent in its
estimate of the overall cost to operate and maintain the U.S.
F-35 fleet over the next five decades.
The Pentagon in April forecast that it would cost $1.02
trillion to operate and maintain the U.S. F-35 fleet over the
next 54 years, including inflation, a drop of 9 percent from a
previous projection. At the time, the F-35 program office said
it felt the cost was closer to $917 billion, given improving
reliability.
Lorraine Martin, Lockheed's F-35 program manager, told
reporters at the conference that her company was committed to
lowering that so-called sustainment cost by 30 percent over that
time period. As part of that drive, Lockheed has looked at every
part that is proving less reliable than expected and is
redesigning some, and changing processes in other cases.
Martin said there were now 120 F-35 jets flying at seven
military bases, and the F-35 had logged more than 23,000 flying
hours.
Bruce Tanner, Lockheed's chief financial officer, told an
investor conference in New York hosted by Credit Suisse that the
F-35 program was doing well, and production of the jets was
expected to triple over the next four years.
He also said the Obama administration was widely expected to
submit a fiscal 2016 budget request that exceeded the levels set
in the Budget Control Act of 2011, but no details had yet been
released.
