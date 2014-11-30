Israel to stagger purchase of second F-35 batch

JERUSALEM Nov 30 Israel will stagger the
purchase of its second batch of 31 U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets
over the next three years, an Israeli defence official said on
Sunday after budget wrangling among Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu's top cabinet colleagues.
Under a compromise plan approved by the ministerial
committee, Israel will buy 14 of the aircraft now and another 17
in 2017, the official said without providing price details. The
second stage of the purchase will be subject to another vote of
approval nearer the time, the official added.
Israel bought 19 of the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35s
for $2.75 billion in 2010, with delivery scheduled between 2016
and 2018. The new purchase will bring the number of the planes
in Israel's inventory to 50, or two squadrons. Under the 2010
deal, it has an option to order an additional squadron's worth.
Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon reached a preliminary
agreement on the 31 F-35s during a visit to Washington last
month, but met opposition from some Israeli ministers who voiced
misgivings about the jet's high cost and untested capabilities.
The resulting hold-up, Yaalon told Israel's Army Radio
earlier on Sunday, frayed ties with the United States, which
have already been strained by disputes over how to tackle Iran's
nuclear programme and stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.
A reduced Israeli purchase could have dented international
confidence in the plane, which is being developed and built by
Lockheed for the U.S. military and allies -- a $399 billion
endeavour that is the world's most expensive weapons program.
