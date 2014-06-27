版本:
US Marine Corps resumes flights of Lockheed F-35B jets

WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Marine Corps said it was resuming flights of Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 B-model jets on Friday, and was continuing with its plan to send several jets to Britain for their international debut next month.

"The Marine Corps will resume F-35B flight operations today. We are continuing with our plans to deploy to the UK next month," said Marine Corps spokesman Captain Richard Ulsh.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese
