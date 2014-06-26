U.S. Navy says waiting to decide on F-35 B- and C-model jets

WASHINGTON, June 26 The U.S. Navy on Thursday said some flights of Lockheed Martin Corp B- and C-model jets were suspended after a fire on an A-model F-35 at a Florida air base on Monday, but officials are waiting for initial assessments from investigators before deciding whether to halt all flights of F-35B- and C-model jets.

Navy spokeswoman Lieutenant Jackie Pau said Navy and Marine Corps officials would not compromise the safety investigation, which is being led by the Air Force, with whatever decision was made.

Marine Corps officials had temporarily halted flights of F-35B model jets, but a Navy official said some F-35C Navy jets did complete flight operations on Wednesday.

