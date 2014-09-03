版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 4日 星期四 04:06 BJT

Pratt & Whitney to pay for retrofits of F-35 engines -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 United Technologies Corp unit Pratt & Whitney has agreed to pay for retrofits of 156 engines already delivered for the F-35 U.S. warplane once a design fix is agreed to after an engine failure this summer, the general who runs the program for the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan said Pratt had also agreed to share the cost of any future design changes with the U.S. government. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐