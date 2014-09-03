Pratt & Whitney to pay for retrofits of F-35 engines -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 United Technologies Corp unit Pratt & Whitney has agreed to pay for retrofits of 156 engines already delivered for the F-35 U.S. warplane once a design fix is agreed to after an engine failure this summer, the general who runs the program for the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan said Pratt had also agreed to share the cost of any future design changes with the U.S. government. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)