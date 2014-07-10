Lockheed says F-35 investments will save $1.8 bln by 2019

RAF FAIRFORD, England, July 10 Industry
investment of $170 million over the next two years is expected
to result in savings of $1.8 billion on the F-35 Joint Strike
Fighter program, Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 program
manager Lorraine Martin told reporters on Thursday.
Martin said the savings would cut the cost of each F-35
fighter jet by about $10 million to about $80 million, including
an engine.
The Pentagon announced the "Blueprint for Affordability"
initiative earlier, noting that Lockheed, the prime contractor
for the program, and two main subcontractors, Northrop Grumman
Corp and Britain's BAE Systems Plc, would
recoup their investment and any profit only after the cost
reductions were realized.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)