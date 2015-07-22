Lockheed Sikorsky deal marks turning point for more assertive CEO

| WASHINGTON, July 22
WASHINGTON, July 22 Lockheed Martin Corp's
decision to buy helicopter maker Sikorsky Aircraft and
sell $6 billion in lower-margin units marks a clear turning
point for Lockheed CEO Marillyn Hewson, who is shaking up the
world's largest weapons maker.
Thrust into the CEO job in January 2013 after retiring CEO
Robert Stevens' designated successor was fired for having an
affair with a subordinate, Hewson spent her first year largely
executing a strategy Stevens had mapped out and repairing tense
ties with the Pentagon on the $391 billion F-35 fighter program.
Over the past 18 months, the seemingly mild-mannered
engineer who is ranked No. 4 on Fortune's list of most powerful
U.S. women executives, has grown more assertive, her power
buoyed by a powerful share price rally that has earned her the
respect of her board and key shareholders.
Lockheed shares closed at $202.79 on Wednesday, not far off
a historic high of $207 reached in February.
"It's a great story. The accidental CEO steps in, doubles
the share price, raises margins and then executes the biggest
M&A deal the company has done in two decades," said one industry
executive familiar with Hewson's career. "But remember, the
higher you aim, the greater the crash if things don't work out."
Indeed, the Sikorsky acquisition could test the 61-year-old
executive's legacy of pleasing investors by running a tight
ship.
Industry executives said Hewson's track record of cutting
costs - she pared the company's workforce by 8,000 people, or
6.7 percent, closed facilities and streamlined its structure -
helped her convince Lockheed's generally conservative board to
make a bet on the helicopter maker.
That may not have been an easy call given a market downturn
and uncertain outlook for near-term military sales. To seal the
takeover of the unit that United Technologies Corp
unloaded because of its narrow margins, Lockheed agreed to pay a
premium $9 billion for a company projecting revenues of just
$6.5 billion.
NOT WITHOUT RISKS
A 30-year veteran of Lockheed, Hewson has focused on
long-term investments, like "over the horizon" projects such as
work on a portable fusion energy reactor, where she has
channeled some savings from the recent cost cuts.
In February, she told reporters that companies needed to
"see the big picture" on challenges such climate change, energy
and other national security threats.
Her legacy and the future outlook of the Pentagon's biggest
supplier will be shaped by Lockheed's ability to integrate
Sikorsky, offload its services business, and keep key programs
like the F-35 and Sikorsky's presidential helicopter on track.
Officials are also anxiously awaiting the outcome of two
military competitions - a new Air Force bomber valued at over
$80 billion for which Lockheed is teamed with Boeing Co,
and a multibillion-dollar ground vehicle competition to replace
tens of thousands of military vehicles.
"These deals are critical to helping her solidify her
personal leadership since Lockheed has been heavily focused in
recent years on share repurchases, dividends and turning F-35
around," said Jim McAleese, a Virginia-based defense consultant.
Sikorsky is Lockheed's biggest takeover since it bought
Loral Corp's defense electronics business for $9.1 billion in
1996, and is just shy of the $10 billion merger with Martin
Marietta in 1994 that created the company as it stands today.
An executive at another firm that looked at buying Sikorsky
cautioned that the deal is not without risks, given the threat
of further defense budget cuts, issues with several helicopter
development programs, and overall cost of the deal.
Lockheed would also face difficult contract negotiations in
coming years with Sikorsky's unions.
Still, Hewson was intent on adding another "signature"
product line to help balance the company's portfolio, which is
growing increasingly dependent on the F-35, according to sources
familiar with the company. She had Sikorsky "in her sights"
after her days working on the MH-60R and MH60S helicopters the
two company co-produce for the Navy.
Beyond the risks in Sikorsky, losing either one of the big
weapons programs on the table would also be a big setback given
how much the company has invested in both, analysts said.
Executives who have worked closely with Hewson describe her
as tough and detail-oriented, someone who demands a lot of
herself and others around her. An early riser who dashes off
emails well before dawn, Hewson is not someone prone to fly off
the handle when something goes wrong, associates say.
Married and the mother of two grown sons, Hewson promotes
diversity programs within the company and writes a regular blog
for networking site LinkedIn. She also often brings in writers
like "The Tipping Point" author Malcolm Gladwell to explore new
ideas and stimulate conversations with her leadership team.
In a May LinkedIn posting, Hewson drew on her own experience
to urge workers to push themselves beyond their comfort zone.
"Don't limit yourself by doubting your ability to step up to
a challenge ... Take advantage of the growth opportunities that
come your way - even if they might seem like a reach," she said,
adding, "results matter."
