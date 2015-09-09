Lockheed Martin to lay off 500 in information systems, gov't services unit -source

BRIEF-BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION
* BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 Lockheed Martin Corp will announce plans on Wednesday to lay off about 500 people across its information systems and government services division, which it plans to sell or spin off later this year, a person familiar with the plans said.
The job cuts would be both voluntary and involuntary, and should be completed by mid-November, said the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and so declined to be identified.
Lockheed in July announced it would buy Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp for $9 billion, and said it would carry out a strategic review of alternatives for its information technology and government services division. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government filed a lawsuit that accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party