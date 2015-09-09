版本:
Lockheed to cut about 500 jobs in IT services unit

Sept 9 Lockheed Martin Corp said it would cut about 500 jobs in its information systems and global solutions business by mid-November.

Lockheed said the job cuts were unrelated to the strategic review the company announced in July for its government IT and technical services businesses. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

