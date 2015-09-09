Lockheed to cut about 500 jobs in IT services unit

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 9 Lockheed Martin Corp said it would cut about 500 jobs in its information systems and global solutions business by mid-November.
Lockheed said the job cuts were unrelated to the strategic review the company announced in July for its government IT and technical services businesses. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.