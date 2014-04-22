Lockheed says 13-pct operating margins will be hard to maintain

WASHINGTON, April 22 Lockheed Martin Corp
on Tuesday said its operating margin reached 13.4
percent in the first quarter, matching an earlier record, but it
would be hard to maintain that level in coming years.
Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner told analysts on
Tuesday the company had already downsized its facilities and
workforce significantly in recent years, and was continuing to
work closely with suppliers to reduce costs.
He said the growing importance of the F-35 fighter jet
program, which accounts for about 16 percent of overall company
revenues but generates narrower margins, meant it would be hard
to keep operating margins above 13 percent in coming years.
"That's a hard hurdle for us to maintain and especially in
the near term," Tanner said on an earnings call. "With the
significant growth coming on the F-35 program at lower than the
overall margin rate, that's clearly going to put pressure on our
ability to achieve that."
Lockheed's operating margin was 12.1 percent in the first
quarter of 2013.
