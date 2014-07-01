版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 1日 星期二 20:50 BJT

Lockheed Martin to transition employees to new retirement plan

July 1 Lockheed Martin Corp, Pentagon's biggest defense supplier, said it would freeze its current pension plan and move employees to a defined contribution retirement plan.

The new pension plan will come into effect from Jan. 1, 2016, the maker of the F-35 fighter jet, satellites and coastal warships said on Tuesday.

The company said it would freeze the current service-based benefits by Jan. 1, 2020.

Under the new plan, employees will be transitioned to a retirement plan that offers up to 10 percent of their salary annually in company contributions, Lockheed said. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐