Lockheed beats Raytheon to win U.S. 'Space Fence' contract -sources

Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
WASHINGTON, June 2 The U.S. Air Force has awarded a contract for a new radar to track objects in space to the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier, Lockheed Martin Corp, which beat out rival Raytheon Co , according to two sources familiar with the decision.
The Pentagon is expected to announce the Air Force decision later Monday as part of its daily digest of major contract awards.
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned