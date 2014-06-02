版本:
Lockheed beats Raytheon to win U.S. 'Space Fence' contract -sources

WASHINGTON, June 2 The U.S. Air Force has awarded a contract for a new radar to track objects in space to the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier, Lockheed Martin Corp, which beat out rival Raytheon Co , according to two sources familiar with the decision.

The Pentagon is expected to announce the Air Force decision later Monday as part of its daily digest of major contract awards.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
