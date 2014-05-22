UPDATE 2-U.S. tests enhanced Aegis system, fires SM-3 missile onshore

(Adds details about shipment to Romania, in paragraph 7)
By Andrea Shalal
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado May 21 The United
States on Wednesday announced the first live-fire test of a
Raytheon Co SM-3 missile from the land-based version of
Lockheed Martin Corp's Aegis missile defense system,
which will be operational in Romania next year.
Lockheed said it was the first test of the Aegis system
using a land-based missile launcher.
The test at the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) in
Hawaii late on Tuesday marks a significant milestone for the
Aegis Ashore weapon system, which is designed to protect U.S.
and NATO forces in Europe from a ballistic missile attack.
The Obama administration's European Phased Adaptive Approach
calls for the first Aegis Ashore site to be operational in
Romania in 2015, with a second site to follow in Poland in 2018.
A Pentagon spokesman, Colonel Steve Warren, said the test
"is important because it's similar to the system that's being
shipped to Romania for deployment by the end of next year."
During the test, the Aegis system used on U.S. warships
around the world detected, tracked and engaged a simulated
ballistic missile target using Raytheon's Standard Missile 3
Block IB, according to the U.S. Missile Defense Agency and the
companies.
Shipment of components required for the facility that will
house the Aegis Ashore weapon in Romania, including the
deckhouse, radar and vertical launch system, will begin this
summer, said Missile Defense Agency spokesman Rick Lehner.
Interceptors would follow when the facility is built, he said.
The test of the new system comes amid growing European
interest in missile defense as tensions mount between NATO and
Russia over its annexation of the Crimea region of Ukraine.
Raytheon said an intercept flight test of the system would
follow next year. It said the ability to use the SM-3 missile at
sea and on land would give military commanders more flexibility.
The land-based system uses the same SM-3 missile deployed on
Aegis warships, and holds 24 SM-3 missiles at one time. The
system can also be expanded to hold more launchers and missiles,
Raytheon said.
"The SM-3 Block IB deployed for the first time earlier this
year at sea, and the success of this Aegis Ashore test keeps us
on track to deploy the missile on land in 2015," said Mitch
Stevison, Raytheon's Standard Missile-3 senior director.
Riki Ellison, founder of the non-profit Missile Defense
Advocacy Alliance, said the test meant NATO's missile defense
shield, developed at a cost of around $800 million, was becoming
a reality. He said the Aegis missile defense system had achieved
28 successful test intercepts over the past 11 years.
"This system holds great promise for the future," Ellison
said in a statement, noting that similar systems could be used
around the world to deter threats from ballistic missiles,
cruise missiles and even unmanned vehicles.
(Additional reporting by Phil Stewart in Washington; Editing by
Grant McCool and Mohammad Zargham)