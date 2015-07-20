Lockheed profit rises 4.5 pct

July 20 Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon's largest arms supplier, reported a 4.5 percent rise in quarterly profit and said it was starting a strategic review of its government IT and technical services businesses.

The company, which said on Monday it would buy Black Hawk helicopter maker Sikorsky Aircraft from United Technologies Corp for $9 billion, said the review represents about $6 billion in expected 2015 sales and 17,000 employees.

Lockheed's net income rose to $929 million, or $2.94 per share, in the second quarter ended June 28, from $889 million, or $2.76 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)