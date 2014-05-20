Lockheed machinists at Mississippi space center vote to end strike

NextEra shares could return 20 percent over next 12 months -Barron's
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
WASHINGTON May 20 Lockheed Martin Corp said on Tuesday that more than 100 union members who had been on strike at a Mississippi space center since late last week voted to accept the company's contract offer and would return to work on Wednesday.
"The ratification of this new, three-year contract is excellent news for our company, the represented employees, their communities and the customer," Lockheed spokeswoman Tabatha Thompson said in a statement.
Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers began picketing outside NASA's Stennis Space Center on Friday after rejecting a Lockheed contract offer.
The center is home to NASA's Rocket Propulsion Test Program, which manages the agency's propulsion test facilities. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Peter Cooney and Andrew Hay)
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
April 30 A union representing 1,200 U.S. air maintenance workers at United Parcel Service Inc turned up pressure on the company on Sunday to settle a three-year contract dispute, saying it would seek clearance to strike.
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319