版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 21日 星期三 07:28 BJT

Lockheed machinists at Mississippi space center vote to end strike

WASHINGTON May 20 Lockheed Martin Corp said on Tuesday that more than 100 union members who had been on strike at a Mississippi space center since late last week voted to accept the company's contract offer and would return to work on Wednesday.

"The ratification of this new, three-year contract is excellent news for our company, the represented employees, their communities and the customer," Lockheed spokeswoman Tabatha Thompson said in a statement.

Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers began picketing outside NASA's Stennis Space Center on Friday after rejecting a Lockheed contract offer.

The center is home to NASA's Rocket Propulsion Test Program, which manages the agency's propulsion test facilities. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Peter Cooney and Andrew Hay)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐