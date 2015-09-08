Lockheed files protest against U.S. Army truck award to Oshkosh

BRIEF-BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION
* BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 Lockheed Martin Corp on Tuesday said it filed a protest with the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) about a $6.75 billion contract for new armored trucks that the U.S. Army awarded Oshkosh Corp last month.
"Lockheed Martin does not take protests lightly, but we are protesting to address our concerns regarding the evaluation of Lockheed Martin's offer," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government filed a lawsuit that accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party