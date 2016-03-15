Lockheed CEO says Poland, Turkey interested in MEADS missile defense system

WASHINGTON, March 15 Lockheed Martin Chief
Executive Marillyn Hewson said Poland and Turkey were interested
in the company's MEADS missile defense system, which has already
been selected by Germany.
Hewson said Lockheed recently reentered discussions with the
Polish defense ministry about the MEADS system, but gave no
further details. Poland's former center-right government last
year chose Raytheon Co's Patriot missile defense system,
but the new Polish government is now reconsidering that
decision.
Hewson said Turkey was also looking at the medium-range air-
and missile-defence system, which was developed jointly by the
United States, Italy and Germany.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)