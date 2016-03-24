Lockheed's minehunting system canceled -Pentagon

| WASHINGTON, March 24
The Pentagon formally
canceled a remote controlled minehunting system built by
Lockheed Martin Corp after years of delays and questions
about its reliability, the Defense Department said in a report
on Thursday.
It said there was no plan to buy more of the minehunters.
Lockheed Martin, which was building the weapons for use on a
fleet of coastal warships, has delivered 10 of the Remote
Minehunting Systems since the program began more than a decade
ago.
A senior defense official said approximately $750 million
had been saved by cancelling the program.
The official added that the cancellation was specific to the
minehunting vehicle but a minehunting sonar produced by Raytheon
Corp could continue in some form.
Earlier this year the U.S. Navy said it was not satisfied
with the reliability of the remote minehunting vehicle and was
looking for alternatives.
Last year, Senator John McCain, the Republican chairman of
the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the system was
unreliable, prone to dropping communications, and missing mines
it was supposed to find, despite nearly 17 years of
development.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by David Gregorio)