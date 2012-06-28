U.S. leaders see fallout if joint missile funds nixed

| WASHINGTON, June 27
WASHINGTON, June 27 Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta and his top weapons buyer warned U.S. lawmakers that
failure to fund the final year of development work on a joint
ground-based missile defense program with Italy and Germany
could have serious diplomatic and financial consequences.
Panetta urged Senator Daniel Inouye, the chairman of Senate
Appropriations Committee, to support $400.9 million in a final
year of funding for the Medium Extended Air and Missile Defense
System (MEADS) built by Lockheed Martin Corp and its
partners in Italy and Germany.
Three other committees have already blocked funding for the
program, which is jointly financed by the United States, Italy
and Germany, although their moves have drawn a veto threat by
the White House.
MEADS was intended to replace the U.S. Army's aging Patriot
air and missile defense system, and has been in development for
over a decade at a combined cost of over $4 billion.
Washington announced last year that it would stop funding
the program after fiscal 2013, calling it unaffordable in the
current budget climate. Some lawmakers like Senator John McCain
have argued spending on the program should stop immediately.
Panetta told Inouye in a letter dated June 26 that
completing development of the MEADS program would allow all
three countries to benefit from their collective investment,
while a U.S. pullout would be "viewed by our allies as reneging
on our promises."
He said it could also negatively affect the willingness of
U.S. allies to join future cooperative projects, and would
likely lead to a dispute with Italy and Germany.
Frank Kendall, defense undersecretary for acquisition,
technology and logistics, told Senator Richard Shelby, a strong
supporter of the MEADS program, in a separate letter, that U.S.
contracts with Italy and Germany would have to be terminated or
significantly restructured if the funding was cut off.
He said Italy and Germany would likely argue that the U.S.
Defense Department should have to pay termination costs and
other financial liabilities for any contract modifications.
He said the move would also prompt Germany and Italy to buy
European-built alternatives to upgrade their air and missile
defense systems, and could undermine U.S. efforts to argue for
more defense cooperation and burden-sharing.
U.S. withdrawal from MEADS would also jeopardize other
ongoing cooperative acquisition programs and purchases of
defense equipment from the U.S., he said. Italy has already
scaled back its planned procurement of F-35 fighter jets, also
built by Lockheed.
Kendall and Panetta both argued that failure to finish
funding development of the MEADS program would also make it
difficult for the United States and its partners to harvest
certain radar, software and electronic technologies from the
joint program.
That in turn, he said, would force the Pentagon to pay for
new development efforts in the future.
Panetta said congressional failure to fund MEADS would also
diminish a major breakthrough reached on missile defense at the
NATO summit in Chicago in May, where NATO countries said they
had reached "interim capability" on ballistic missile defense as
an initial step towards establishing a NATO missile defense
system.
"The United States relies on allies to share the burden of
peacekeeping and defense in coalition activities," Panetta said.
"In this context, I believe that it is important to live up to
our commitments to our allies."
Earlier this month, German and Italian officials warned U.S.
lawmakers that their plans to cut off funding for the MEADS
program would endanger U.S. ties with their countries.