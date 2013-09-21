UPDATE 1-Lockheed Martin clinches $4 bln Pentagon missile defense deal

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 The Pentagon said on Friday
it had finalized a contract worth nearly $4 billion with
Lockheed Martin Corp to supply additional missile
defense equipment to the United States and the United Arab
Emirates.
The deal involves Lockheed's Terminal High Altitude Area
Defense (THAAD) missile defense system that is designed to
intercept ballistic missiles in midair, according to the the
Pentagon's daily digest of major weapons contracts.
The contract reflects growing confidence and demand for the
missile defense system, said Riki Ellison, founder of the
non-profit Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance.
The deal, which has been in negotiation for several years,
will combine orders for the United States and UAE, generating
savings for the United States of about 10 percent, said Mat
Joyce, Lockheed vice president and THAAD program manager.
It includes 192 interceptors for the UAE and up to 110
interceptors for the U.S. Army, including an option for fiscal
2014 that is valued at $352 million, to be exercised no later
than Dec. 31, according to the Pentagon announcement.
Joyce said the option would allow the U.S. government to
benefit from the lower pricing at a time when it is facing
likely additional reductions in the U.S. defense budget.
The United States is in talks with Qatar on a possible sale
of the THAAD missile defense system.
Saudi Arabia, Japan and South Korea have also expressed
interest, Joyce said.
The U.S. Missile Defense Agency last week conducted the
first operational test of the THAAD system and its ability to
work together with the Aegis combat system on a guided-missile
destroyer. Working together, the two systems intercepted two
medium-range ballistic missile that were fired nearly
simultaneously.
Earlier this year, after North Korea threatened to launch a
nuclear attack on the United States, the Pentagon moved two
Aegis destroyers to the western Pacific and a THAAD missile
system to its Pacific territory of Guam.