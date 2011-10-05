Lockheed:"Most challenging" missile test a success

* First "operational" test of THAAD system
* United Arab Emirates is to be first foreign buyer
* System now has nine hits in nine tries, U.S. says
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 A multibillion-dollar missile
defense system built by Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N)
successfully completed its most challenging test so far,
downing two short-range targets in quick succession, the
company said on Wednesday.
It was the first test of the Terminal High Altitude Area
Defense system, or THAAD, under what the Pentagon's Missile
Defense Agency described as "operational" conditions.
Since advanced THAAD testing began in 2006, the system is a
perfect nine for nine in intercepts attempted, said Richard
Lehner, an agency spokesman.
The use of two interceptors was a first for the system,
designed to protect against multiple ballistic missile salvos
of the type that countries like Iran or North Korea could
launch.
"It was, by far, THAAD's most challenging flight test to
date and demonstrates the system's advanced capabilities," Tom
McGrath, Lockheed Martin's THAAD program manager, said in a
statement.
The test was carried out at the Pacific Missile Range
Facility on Kauai, Hawaii. THAAD is said by experts to be the
only system capable of thwarting short- and intermediate-range
ballistic missiles both inside and outside Earth's atmosphere.
Raytheon Co (RTN.N) builds its radar.
THAAD is part of an emerging, layered U.S. shield against
ballistic missiles that could be tipped with chemical,
biological or nuclear warheads.
The troops who operated THAAD in the latest test did not
know what day nor time the mission would occur, "to make this a
realistic tactical environment," the Lockheed statement said.
It said a THAAD missile intercepted an air-launched
short-range missile and a second THAAD missile took out a
sea-launched short-range missile "a short time later."
The Missile Defense Agency said the target missiles were
intercepted "simultaneously." MDA and Lockheed did not
immediately clarify the timing discrepancy.
THAAD is being developed for the U.S. Army. The Defense
Department notified the U.S. Congress in September 2008 that
the United Arab Emirates wanted to be the first foreign buyer.
At the time, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency
put the potential value of the UAE deal at $7 billion.
Since then, UAE officials have identified some system
elements "that they think they can do without right now,"
Dennis Cavin, Lockheed's lead executive on the deal, told
Reuters in August.
The original notice to lawmakers said the UAE had requested
three THAAD "fire units" with 147 THAAD missiles, four THAAD
radar sets, six communications systems, nine launchers and
related gear.
(Reporting by Jim Wolf; Editing by John Wallace)