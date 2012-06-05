Lockheed wins $2 bln U.S. missile interceptor deal

June 5 Lockheed Martin Corp has won a
preliminary contract valued at up to $2.02 billion to build at
least 42 interceptor missiles for the U.S. military's missile
defense agency, the Pentagon said on Tuesday in its daily digest
of major arms deals.
The contract for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense
(THAAD), which must still be finalized with the company, runs
through July 31, 2018, according to the Defense Department.
The Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency said it would combine
the order for a third and fourth batch of THAAD interceptor
missiles with a foreign military sale of 96 interceptors to the
United Arab Emirates to generate cost savings.