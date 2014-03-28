Lockheed says wins first production order for new PAC-3 missiles

WASHINGTON, March 28 Lockheed Martin Corp
has won a U.S. Army contract worth $611 million to build
92 missiles and 50 launcher modification kits, the company's
first production contract for a new enhanced missile designed to
upgrade the Patriot missile defense system.
The Pentagon announced the contract modification late
Friday, and said a total of $874 million, including funding from
fiscal 2013 and 2014, was now available for Lockheed's work on
the new missiles through May 31, 2016.
Lockheed's Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment
Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) adds a larger, more powerful motor to
extend the missile's reach by 50 percent, and larger fins and
other structural modifications to help the weapon intercept
faster and more sophisticated ballistic and cruise missiles.
Lockheed said the missile enhancements could be applied to
every Patriot PAC-3 system now in use around the world.
"These enhancements are the natural, pre-planned evolution
of a system that was first demonstrated 20 years ago," said
Scott Arnold, vice president of PAC-3 programs at Lockheed
Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "Every current Patriot-using
nation is a candidate to upgrade their PAC-3 systems to the
PAC-3 MSE."
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Diane Craft)