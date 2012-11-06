U.S. clears sale of Lockheed missile defense system to UAE, Qatar

* Qatar potential sale valued at up to $6.5 bln
* UAE purchase would total just over $1.1 bln
* UAE's first order of Lockheed system came last December
WASHINGTON, Nov 6 Qatar and the United Arab
Emirates have requested the sale of up to $7.6 billion in
Lockheed Martin Corp missile-defense systems to
counter perceived threats and lower their dependence on U.S
forces, the Pentagon announced on Monday.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), which
oversees foreign arms sales, formally notified lawmakers on
Friday that it had approved the possible sales, which come
against the backdrop of heightened tensions with Iran. The
notifications were posted to the agency's website late on
Monday.
Lawmakers now have 30 days to block the potential sales
although such action is rare since deals are carefully vetted
with lawmakers weeks before the notifications are posted.
The sale is part of Washington's ongoing effort to deepen
its cooperation with Gulf nations on missile defense and
increase pressure on Iran over its nuclear program.
Lockheed told reporters in August that Saudi Arabia and its
closest regional partners in the Gulf Cooperation Council had
shown interest in the company's Terminal High-Altitude Area
Defense (THAAD) weapon systems.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton met GCC officials in
September and U.S. officials said initial missile-defense sales
could be announced soon.
The GCC is a political and economic alliance linking Saudi
Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and
Oman. Washington has been working with Gulf states on a
bilateral basis, not as a group, to boost the range of radar
coverage and related capabilities across the Gulf for the
earliest possible defense against any missiles fired by Iran.
The United States and its allies say Iran is seeking nuclear
weapons capability under the cover of a civil program. Iran
denies this, but has been hit with a series of international
sanctions over its nuclear work.
REGIONAL SHIELD
On Monday, the Pentagon said Qatar had requested the
possible sale of two THAAD fire units, 12 launchers, 150
interceptors, parts, training and logistical support for an
estimated cost of $6.5 billion.
The UAE, which signed an initial order for $1.96 billion of
THAAD weapons systems in December, requested an additional 48
THAAD missiles, 9 launchers and other equipment valued at $1.135
billion, according to the DSCA notification.
It said the proposed sale would contribute to the foreign
policy and national security of the United States by helping two
countries that have been and remain key forces "for political
stability and economic progress in the Middle East."
Raytheon Co is another key contractor on the
program.
THAAD is a U.S. Army system designed to shoot down short-,
medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles with an
interceptor that slams into its target.
It can accept cues from Lockheed's Aegis weapons system,
satellites and other external sensors, and works in tandem with
the PATRIOT Advanced Capability-3 terminal air-defense missile.
THAAD includes its own radar along with interceptors and
communications and fire control units.
U.S. officials have said their ultimate goal is a regional
shield that can be coordinated with U.S. systems, a system
similar to Washington's drive to expand missile defense to
protect NATO's European territory against ballistic missiles
that could be fired by Iran.
THAAD is part of a layered missile shield being built to
defend the United States and its friends and allies against
ballistic missiles of all ranges and in all phases of flight.
The system is being optimized against Iran and North Korea.