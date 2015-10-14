U.S. Sen McCain urges scrutiny of Lockheed minehunting vehicle

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 14 Senator John McCain on
Wednesday urged U.S. military officials to carefully examine
what the Pentagon's chief arms tester has called "inflated"
estimates of the reliability of a remote minehunting vehicle
developed by Lockheed Martin Corp.
McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee,
told Reuters in a statement that he welcomed the Navy's decision
to order an independent review of the long-delayed Remote
Minehunting System being developed for a new fleet of littoral,
or coastal, warships.
The system has been in development for nearly 17 years, with
over $700 million spent to date and $868 million earmarked for
production of 54 vehicles in coming years.
McCain and other lawmakers have argued the system is not
reliable enough and are urging the Navy to look at alternatives
before starting a complex series of operational tests that would
pave the way to production.
McCain said he expected the reviewers to "fully explore"
concerns raised by Michael Gilmore, the Pentagon's director of
operational test and evaluation, who said the Navy inflated
operating time estimates for the Lockheed system by counting
hours of analysis time when it was not in the water.
In an August memorandum, Gilmore said the system was
breaking down after every 18.8 to 25 hours of use, far short of
the Navy's 75-hour requirement.
Lockheed insists the system's mean time between failures is
far higher at 117.3 hours, well above the required 75 hours.
Defense Undersecretary Frank Kendall assured McCain in a
letter dated Oct. 8 that the department would not allow further
production of the Lockheed vehicle until the review was
completed in November. Reuters obtained a copy of the letter.
Top Navy officials ordered the review of the RMS system and
its core part, Lockheed's Remote Multi-Mission Vehicle, after it
showed unacceptable reliability results in a technical
evaluation, said Navy spokeswoman Captain Thurraya Kent.
"While the RMS has demonstrated the ability to meet
operational requirements, reliability performance has not been
acceptable during the most recent technical evaluation," she
said. The independent review will look at possible alternatives.
McCain, a Republican, and Senator Jack Reed, the top
Democrat on the committee, wrote a three-page letter to Kendall
and top Navy officials in August, saying "too much is at stake
to accept the status quo and permit systems with long documented
cost, schedule, performance, and reliability shortfalls to get a
free pass into the fleet and production.
