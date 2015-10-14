UPDATE 1-U.S. Sen. McCain: No 'free pass' for Lockheed's minehunter

(Adds Lockheed response)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Oct 14 Senator John McCain on
Wednesday urged U.S. military officials to carefully examine
what the Pentagon's chief arms tester has called "inflated"
estimates of the reliability of a remote minehunting vehicle
developed by Lockheed Martin Corp.
McCain, who heads the Senate Armed Services Committee, told
Reuters in a statement that he welcomed the Navy's decision to
order an independent review of the long-delayed Remote
Minehunting System, or RMS, being developed for a new fleet of
littoral, or coastal, warships.
The system has been in development for nearly 17 years, with
more than $700 million spent to date and $868 million earmarked
for production of 54 vehicles in coming years.
McCain and other lawmakers say the system is not reliable
enough. They want the Navy to look at alternatives before
starting a series of operational tests that would pave the way
to production.
McCain said he expected the reviewers to "fully explore"
concerns raised by Michael Gilmore, the Pentagon's director of
operational test and evaluation. Gilmore said the Navy inflated
operating time estimates for the Lockheed system by counting
hours of analysis time when it was not in the water.
In an August memorandum, Gilmore said the system was
breaking down after every 18.8 to 25 hours of use, far short of
the Navy's 75-hour requirement.
Navy officials said they ordered the review of the RMS and
its core Remote Multi-Mission Vehicle (RMMV) after its poor
performance in a technical evaluation that ended Aug. 30.
"While the RMS has demonstrated the ability to meet
operational requirements, reliability performance has not been
acceptable during the most recent technical evaluation," said
Navy spokeswoman Captain Thurraya Kent. She said the independent
review will look at possible alternatives.
Lockheed says the system's mean time between failures is far
higher at 117.3 hours, well above the required 75 hours, and it
is working with the Navy to improve maintenance procedures.
Company spokesman Keith Little acknowledged challenges
encountered during the evaluation, but said the system exceeded
or met key performance parameters during a development test in
early 2015.
He said each RMMV mission took the place of five to six
conducted by other unmanned vehicles, and the vehicle operated
in rough weather or high seas that would hamper or prohibit
other minehunting methods.
"Alternatives would take up to five years and significant
investment to ... achieve the performance demonstrated by RMS
using RMMV today," Little said.
Defense Undersecretary Frank Kendall assured McCain in a
letter dated Oct. 8 that the department would not allow further
production of the Lockheed vehicle until the review was
completed in November. A copy of the letter was seen by Reuters.
McCain, a Republican, and Senator Jack Reed, the top
Democrat on the committee, raised concerns about the program in
a letter to Kendall in August. They said "too much is at stake
to accept the status quo and permit systems with long documented
cost, schedule, performance, and reliability shortfalls to get a
free pass into the fleet and production."
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio)