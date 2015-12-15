Lockheed says weighing options over U.S. Army's vehicle award

WASHINGTON Dec 15 Lockheed Martin Corp on Tuesday said it was considering filing a complaint with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims about a $6.75 billion U.S. Army contract for next-generation Humvees awarded to Oshkosh.

Lockheed said it was considering all its options after the Government Accountability Office declined to extend the deadline for ruling on the company's protest against the award despite a large number of documents that were not provided to GAO or the company until "very late in the protest process."

"We are considering all options available to us to ensure that a fair and unbiased evaluation of all available data is considered before issuing a decision in this important matter," the company said in a statement. GAO on Tuesday dismissed Lockheed's protest after the company said it would take the issue to federal court. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)