U.S. GAO dismisses Lockheed's protest of $6.75 bln Army contract to Oshkosh

WASHINGTON Dec 15 The U.S. Government
Accountability Office said on Tuesday it has dismissed Lockheed
Martin Corp's protest of a $6.75 billion Army contract
for next generation Humvees to Oshkosh.
GAO said its decision was based on Lockheed's announcement
that it would file a protest in the case with the U.S. Court of
Federal Claims.
"Our office will not decide a protest where the matter
involved is the subject of litigation before a court of
competent jurisdiction," the GAO said in a statement.
